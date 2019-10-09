Jobs hopes as Aberdeen Thomas Cook stores among 55 bought over

Two Thomas Cook stores in Aberdeen have been sold as part of a deal to save thousands of jobs across the UK.

Thomas Cook had 555 stores across the country, and now Hays Travel has signed a deal to buy all the defunct travel group’s UK stores.

The firm had two outlets in the Granite City, one at Sainsbury’s in Berryden and the other in the Bon Accord Centre.

Hays has already employed 597 members of Thomas Cook staff since the group went out of business last month.

The company now intends to reopen some shops as early as next week, potentially saving up to 2,500 jobs in total.

It also promised to create another 100 jobs at its Sunderland headquarters.

Husband-and-wife team Irene and John Hays, who own the travel agent, said the company burned the midnight oil, signing the deal to buy the shops at 11.53pm on Tuesday.

“We are looking to employ as many Thomas Cook staff as possible and we are reaching out to them,” said Mr Hays.

He confirmed the Thomas Cook brand would be wiped from the high street as its shops are rebranded with the Hays name.

Meanwhile, the company will consider the future of under-performing shops in places where Hays and Thomas Cook sites overlap.

The firm has already approached around 140 landlords but the deal guarantees landlords will get paid until the end of December.

The 178-year-old Thomas Cook firm folded on September 23.

The news left around 150,000 passengers stranded abroad, the last of whom were returned to the UK on Monday.