Jobs cut as Aberdeen hotel which shut over virus goes on market for £2 million

A luxury Aberdeen hotel that closed temporarily due to coronavirus has been put up for sale.

Rox Hotel on Market Street opened in 2011 on the site that used to house the Bon Accord Hotel.

Managers temporarily shut the hotel on March 21 and the property is now on the market for £2 million.

The sale has been put in the hands of property firm Ryden – and some staff have told the Evening Express they lost their jobs.

One employee, who asked not to be named, said: “I hadn’t been working on the days when all the discussions were going on, but I had received messages from a couple of my colleagues saying things were up in the air.

“Then the manager sent a message to thank us for their work, but unfortunately they were not able to continue offering employment.

“They said they would send us a letter to explain. I am still waiting on it.

“It’s upsetting for everyone. Everyone understands how difficult it is for hotels and every other hospitality company at the moment.”

It is not clear whether staff will be able supported by the UK Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, which allows employers to claim 80% of furloughed employees’ usual monthly wages to pass on to those staff.

A brochure produced by Ryden for the sale said the hotel has historically made a turnover of £16m net of VAT.

“Current operational turnover is low,” said the brochure.

It added: “This is an exceptional four-star city-centre hotel comprising 32 en suite letting bedrooms and Aberdeen’s premier ballroom/function room.

“In our opinion, the standard of fit-out is quite clearly the highest quality available within the city centre.

“There is guide price of £2 million for outright ownership.”

Rox Hotel did not respond to repeated requests from the Evening Express for comment.

In a previous statement issued on March 20, a hotel spokesman said: “The health of our staff and customers is always a priority.

“Following the government’s recommendations with regards to the current coronavirus outbreak, it’s with a very heavy heart that we’re closing the doors of the Rox Hotel for the time being on March 21.

“This is by no means goodbye. Once everything is back to normal, we are looking forward to welcoming you back.”

