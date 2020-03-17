Jobs could go as First Aberdeen set to close Union Street shop

An Aberdeen bus travel centre is facing the threat of closure.

Proposals have been put forward by First Aberdeen bosses to shut the ticket office on Union Street due to a downturn in the sale of paper tickets.

The transport company, which has its depot on King Street, runs most bus routes around the city.

Consultations are now being carried out with five employees who work at the shop.

Graeme Macfarlane, commercial director for First Aberdeen, confirmed it is looking at closing the store.

He said: “I can confirm we have announced proposals to close the First Aberdeen travel shop on Union Street.

“Over the past few years we have seen a steady shift in demand from paper to digital tickets and it is now at a level where more than 80% of tickets are bought by digital means.

“As a result of this behavioural change, we no longer have the level of paper ticket sales to justify the expense of the additional premises.

“We are currently consulting on our proposals with affected staff and their trade union colleagues on the possible outcomes and we have a number of options under consideration.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Local representatives stated their disappointment at the potential loss of the centre on Union Street.

George Street and harbour councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It’s disappointing. I have seen people go in although it’s not as busy as it used to be.

“There are people who value the service and the face-to-face aspect of going in to talk to staff.

“Having such a front-facing office on Union Street was a plus for the company and useful for people to just pop in for bus information.

“Obviously people with mobile phones can use the app to find out bus times but some customers who depend on buses will now be unable to pop in for advice or timetables.”

The travel centre is currently open from 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am until 4.30pm on Saturday.

Advisers based there offer information to customers about bus routes and services around the city. They also help to pinpoint the cheapest journeys.

George Street and harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with those whose jobs are at risk at what will be a difficult time.

“The shop offers an important facility to those who can’t use contactless facilities and also for tourists who want to know how to get around our city.”

Fellow representative Ryan Houghton added: “The closing of any unit on our main street is sad but with such a drop in sales it’s understandable.

“I’ll be writing to First Aberdeen concerning the jobs at risk and the steps they’ll be taking to ensure access to services for those who still rely on traditional methods.”