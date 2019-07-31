Jobs boost as plans for roadside services near major north-east route gets go-ahead

Proposals for roadside services beside a major north-east commuter route have been approved.

The EG Group, which runs similar ventures across the country, has been given permission to build a petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop near Portlethen.

Plans for the development had been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council back in December.

It is not known which companies would move into the site.

However, EG Group works with a number of firms that have gone into similar roadside services across the country including Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Subway and Greggs.

Planning documents for the proposals have said one of the drive-thru units would be a coffee shop, with the second premises a drive-thru restaurant.

The site, just off the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at Hillside, had been earmarked for oil and gas firms before the downturn. Around 80 jobs could be created at the development.

A decision notice by Aberdeenshire Council said: “The proposal includes the erection of a five-pump (10 filling positions) plus two HGV-pump petrol station and associated retail unit with integral food offerings within the same building.

“Drive-thru unit one lends itself to being the proposed drive-thru coffee shop.”

The decision notice added: “The development proposals, which are clearly intended to tap into the existing passing trade on the A90(T), are of a scale which would also complement and expand upon the existing uses within the business park in an accessible location, and would not erode the character or amenity of the area.

“The scale of retail proposals and food offerings would not be considered significant in terms of competing with the existing town centre uses and would likely have the added benefit of reducing vehicular movements in the town centre.”

Portlethen and district councillor Ian Mollison said: “This will bring more jobs to the area as well as offering new services to residents.

“I wish the developers success. It is good to see the City South business park expanding.”

The roads department at the local authority had originally submitted an objection to the proposals, claiming there was insufficient information about parking.

However, the roads team withdrew its objection after discussions with the developer.

Rob Buffan, planning manager at the EG Group, previously told the Evening Express it could create between 70 and 80 jobs.