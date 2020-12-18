Job-seeking Universal Credit claimants in north-east continue to rise

The number of job-seeking Universal Credit claimants in the north-east has continued to rise by more than 120% compared to last year.

New statistics released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) show the number of people claiming Universal Credit who are actively seeking employment.

Across the UK, there were 2.76 million people at the end of October, the most recent statistics published, claiming Universal Credit – a 118% increase on last year and a 4% increase on the last quarter.

Scotland’s rate is not as bad as across the UK, with the unemployment rate sitting at 4.2% compared to the UK overall of 4.9%.

In Aberdeen, there were 9,242 job-seeking claimants – an increase of 5,072 people compared to the same time last year – a 122% rise.

Of those, 1,652 are aged between 18-24, 132% more than last year.

In Aberdeenshire, a similar picture can be seen.

The number of job-seeking claimants in the region is currently sitting at 6,720, which is an increase of 3,755 people, or 127% on last year.

A total of 1,242 of those claimants is aged between 18 and 24 – 681 or 121% higher than the same period in 2019.

Minister for Employment MP Mims Davies said: “It’s been a challenging year for many families but with vaccines beginning to roll out and the number of vacancies increasing there is hope on the horizon for 2021. Our Plan for Jobs is already helping people of all ages into work right across the UK, with increased jobcentre support, new retraining schemes, job placements and more.”

The DWP said that the claimant count will naturally fluctuate over time, which has always been the case, but expects to see higher numbers as the statistics now fully factor in Universal Credit, which is replacing a range of different benefits.

The quarterly statistics show those claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (including Credits Only), or Universal Credit Searching for Work (excluding those awaiting a Work Capability Assessment), or those ‘additionals’ who would have been searching for work under Universal Credit had it rolled out. This includes partners of Employment and Support Allowance or Income Support claimants, those claiming Housing Benefit or Child Tax Credit (but not earning more than the threshold, or disabled or with caring responsibilities).

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack added: “Despite the slight decrease in the figures, these reflect a period when restrictions were eased. We are now facing new restrictions across the UK.

“The UK Government continues to respond, taking unprecedented action to support jobs with the extension of the furlough and self-employed schemes, providing loans to Scottish businesses and supporting our hospitality and tourism sectors.

“For those looking for work, we are investing billions as part of our Plan for Jobs including recruitment of Work Coaches, expansion of sector training schemes and £2 billion Kickstart scheme for young people.

“In the spending review last month, the Chancellor set out how we will work to ensure our economy recovers. That includes support for growth deals in Scotland and investment in our defence and R&D sectors, money to help communities prepare for a new Shared Prosperity Fund, and an increase in the national living wage.

“Hope is on the horizon, with the UK Government procuring vaccines on behalf of the whole of the UK. Never has the strength of the union and UK Treasury been more important.”