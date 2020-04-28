Show Links
Job security ‘is a major concern’ says BP chief, but gives no answer on potential cuts

by Allister Thomas
28/04/2020, 12:39 pm
BP chief executive Bernard Looney
The chief executive of BP has said “job security is going to be a major concern” amid the Covid-19 pandemic but gave no answers on any potential cuts the energy giant might make.

Bernard Looney updated investors earlier via a webcast conference call to go over BP’s Q1 results, where it posted a £3.6bn pre-tax loss due to the outbreak and the consequent oil price plummet.

He said: “We have been enhancing psychological support for our employees because they are dealing with stressful demands. This pandemic is causing anxiety, and job security is going to be a major concern.”

During his opening statement, Mr Looney reiterated that BP told employees in March that the firm would not make any cuts for three months.

