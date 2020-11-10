Job losses at Aberdeen airport after handling service rejects furlough extension

Nearly 50 jobs are at risk after Aberdeen airport’s passenger and ramp service rejected an extension in the furlough scheme.

Dalcross Handling, who employ around 165 people, announced today they would not take advantage of the five-month furlough extension.

The decision, that puts up to 48 jobs at risk, has been criticised by Unite Scotland with the employment union now offering support to help mitigate redundancies and to work with the company in retaining the workforce based in the north-east.

It is understood questions over staffing levels and the viability of maintaining appropriate levels of health and safety are being raised following the significant reduction in their skilled workforce.

Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members at Dalcross Handling are shocked that the company have chosen to renege on its assurances to staff that if furlough was extended then there would be no need for redundancies.

“Dozens of our members have backed a petition calling for the company to use the furlough scheme and we will be seeking wider public and political support.

“Unite is aware that Dalcross will be vying for additional contracts on the Aberdeen Airport campus and we would implore them to think carefully before continuing on this course of action.

“Our message is clear – use the furlough scheme, protect families’ incomes and work with Unite to protect the jobs of this skilled workforce.”

Dalcross Handling were approached for a comment.

Knock-on effect

Unite Scotland commissioned the Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) in July which projected 1,500 direct job losses in civil aviation across Scotland.

The FAI stated that this will create a knock-on effect of job losses and spill-over effects in the wider economy leading to total job losses of around 2,330.

The direct effect of these redundancies on Gross Value Added (GVA) is around a £90m loss to the Scottish economy.

The overall economic impact is a loss of around £140m to the Scottish economy after accounting for knock-on effects.