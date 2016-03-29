by Peter Davidson,
Job losses as historic North-east bakery closes its doors

A bakery has closed its doors for the final time after more than 110 years.

The John Smith & Sons bakery in New Pitsligo first opened its doors to the public in 1903.

But the store has now shut its doors for the final time with the loss of around 25 jobs.

The Fraserburgh Development Trust took on the bakery two years ago following the retirement of John Smith in 2014.

Aberdeenshire councillors backed a £1.4 million plan by the trust to build a new bakery training centre and new building on the outskirts of the village.

However, after failing to secure funding of around £1m from the National Lottery the plans were shelved and the bakery has now closed.

