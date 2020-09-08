Job losses as Aberdeen restaurant closes due to Covid-19 pressures

Coast to Coast is the latest restaurant in the Granite City to close following pressures made by coronavirus and lockdown measures.

The eatery, located in Union Square, announced that it would not be reopening in a bid to keep the larger business afloat.

A statement read: “The casual dining sector has faced enormous, well documented pressures which have been exacerbated by Covid-19 and the lockdown.

“Unfortunately, we have had to take difficult but necessary decisions to ensure a sustainable future for our business.”

It is unknown how many jobs have been effected by the closure but parent company, The Restaurant Group, have ensured their support to all members of staff.

The statement continued: “We have been in close contact with affected colleagues throughout this process and we are doing all we can to support them during this time.”

Yesterday workers were seen removing signage from the premises on the first floor of the shopping centre.

The announcement follows decisions made by Pizza Express to permanently close their Belmont Street branch as part of a nationwide restructuring plan, which will cost around 1,100 people their jobs.

The struggling firm’s creditors approved the move which will result in 73 closures across the UK.

Other restaurants including Zizzi-owner Azzurri Group, Byron Burger, and Frankie & Benny’s have also shut numerous sites after being hit by the lockdown.