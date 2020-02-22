Job Centre offer to help redundant Aberdeen hotel staff

Job Centre chiefs have appealed for those made redundant at an Aberdeen hotel to get in touch.

The Evening Express reported last week that the Treetops Hotel on Springfield Road, Aberdeen, shut for good on February 13 after its operator ceased trading, leaving 75 staff jobless.

Since then, some other hotel providers have reached out to those made redundant to make them aware of vacancies, while others have offered to host functions that can no longer take place at the Treetops.

It is understood only two former Treetops staff have contacted Aberdeen Job Centre for support following the announcement.

Staff from the Job Centre want to reach more of them, so have organised a drop-in session to help them find alternative employment and support with benefits advice.

The Job Centre’s employer and partnership manager for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Karen Robb, said: “The events of last week must have been an awful shock to the Treetops staff and we want to do whatever we can to help.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reach out to anyone who has been affected by the closing of the Treetops Hotel.

“If you would like any information or advice about what to do next, please contact your local Job Centre.”

The event is being organised as part of the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) initiative.

PACE was set up by the Scottish Government which gets help from 22 organisations including local authorities, Citizens Advice, colleges and training providers to deliver it.

Those bodies can work together to provide free help and advice to people who have recently lost their jobs.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “PACE plays a vital role, supporting people through what can be one of the most stressful periods of their working lives.

“By offering free advice and support through PACE, we want to help minimise the impact for people and businesses facing redundancy.

“Our PACE partners understand the local labour market, and offer a wealth of experience in helping companies and people who are facing redundancy.

“Local teams can respond quickly when situations arise and can also come in and assist businesses to try to minimise the risk of redundancy before it happens.

“PACE the partnership can often connect businesses looking to hire new people with those making redundancies.”

The event for former Treetops staff takes place at the North East Scotland College building on Gallowgate, Aberdeen, between 10am and 2pm on Monday.

It is a drop-in event so no appointment is necessary.