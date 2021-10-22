Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joanna Lumley records thank-you message for Scottish NHS staff on visit to Aberdeen hospital

By Craig Munro
22/10/2021, 6:24 pm Updated: 22/10/2021, 7:06 pm

Legendary actor Joanna Lumley has recorded a grateful thank-you message for NHS staff in Scotland while visiting Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The video was put up on social media earlier today by NHS Grampian, who said: “We’re delighted to share it and think our staff are Absolutely Fabulous.

“They’re working under huge pressure but that work is seen & valued.”

The health board did not say why the actor and activist, best known for her role as Patsy in the BBC sitcom, was at the hospital.

‘You are the bee’s knees’

In her message, she says: “I want to say a huge thank you to all the health and social care workers in Scotland.

“Honestly, you are the bee’s knees, you do everything for us and we couldn’t survive without you.

“This is just me sending kisses by the dozen to you all. I love you.”

This is not the first time the Bond and Wolf of Wall Street star has set foot in the Granite City.

Five years ago, she entertained diners at the Marcliffe Hotel’s Grand Ballroom as the guest speaker at the Inverurie Locos FC Business Lunch.

Attendees gave her a standing ovation after hearing her tales of starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and campaigning on behalf of the Gurkhas.