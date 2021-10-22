Joanna Lumley records thank-you message for Scottish NHS staff on visit to Aberdeen hospital

Legendary actor Joanna Lumley has recorded a grateful thank-you message for NHS staff in Scotland while visiting Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The video was put up on social media earlier today by NHS Grampian, who said: “We’re delighted to share it and think our staff are Absolutely Fabulous.

“They’re working under huge pressure but that work is seen & valued.”

The health board did not say why the actor and activist, best known for her role as Patsy in the BBC sitcom, was at the hospital.

‘You are the bee’s knees’

In her message, she says: “I want to say a huge thank you to all the health and social care workers in Scotland.

“Honestly, you are the bee’s knees, you do everything for us and we couldn’t survive without you.

“This is just me sending kisses by the dozen to you all. I love you.”

This is not the first time the Bond and Wolf of Wall Street star has set foot in the Granite City.

Five years ago, she entertained diners at the Marcliffe Hotel’s Grand Ballroom as the guest speaker at the Inverurie Locos FC Business Lunch.

Attendees gave her a standing ovation after hearing her tales of starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and campaigning on behalf of the Gurkhas.