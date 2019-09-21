Jings! £1.2m raised by Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail

More than £1.2 million has been raised for children’s charities as the final Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail auction was held.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery had more than 60 lots up for grabs last night in Glasgow raising £419,500 – taking the combined total to £1,293,200.

Before the amazing sculptures went under the hammer, an incredible £873,700 had already been raised at auctions held in Dundee, Inverurie and Edinburgh. The full-sized statues have been hard to miss as they brightened up the streets of Aberdeen, Inverurie, Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee this summer.

Monday’s auction in Dundee raised £239,000, while the Aberdeen and Inverness statues made a total of £316,700 on Tuesday and Edinburgh on Thursday raised £318,000. Going under the hammer in Glasgow were statues depicting some familiar Scottish faces including Billy Connolly and Sir Andy Murray.

Oor Billy was the second figurine to be auctioned and sold for £8,000. While Oor Andy attracted a number of bids from the packed art gallery room before raising £8,000. The top lot was Metal Oor Wullie which prompted a bidding war before going for £25,000.

Ellis Watson, executive chairman at DC Thomson Media, said: “When we started this project two years ago we dreamed of raising substantial sums of money to do life-changing things with, for every child in hospital care in Scotland. And by jings, we’ve done it.

“Teamwork at is best has delivered an incredible summer of fun for millions of people, and the brilliant public who got behind the trail have exceeded our expectations by raising a stonking £1,293,200. This money will go far, bringing smiles to the faces of kids in hospital when they need it most.”

The Archie Foundation was the recipient of the vital funding from the auction in the north-east while Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity will receive the proceeds from last night’s bids.

On Tuesday, the Aberdeen and Highlands statues of the DC Thomson character were auctioned off with help from the Inverurie-based ANM Group at Thainstone Mart.

The total raised from the north-east based sculptures was £262,000.

The most popular statue of the auction in Inverurie was the clown Amazing Oor Wullie, which raised £15,500.

Tony Dinozzi, on behalf of Wood PLC, bought the dungaree-clad loon to huge applause and said he hoped to return the sculpture to the hospital for children to enjoy.

The sculptures have brought joy to thousands of visitors to the city centre, including at the farewell weekend at Marischal College.

The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail was supported by Wild In Art, a public arts organisation which helps to create features around the world.