Jimmy Osmond and Willie Miller deliver early Christmas present to pupils at new Aberdeen school

Aberdeen panto stars have joined a Dons legend to surprise pupils and teachers at the city’s newest school.

Singer Jimmy Osmond and other members of the Aladdin cast, together with Gothenburg Great Willie Miller handed over a minibus to Orchard Brae School.

Jimmy currently stars as evil sorcerer Abanazar in Aladdin, which is running at His Majesty’s Theatre until January 7.

Jimmy rose to fame in the 1970s with The Osmonds, who dominated the charts during that decade.

The vehicle was presented by the Variety Club of Great Britain, and at the ceremony Willie Miller handed over the keys to head teacher Caroline Stirton.

The £18.5 million centre of excellence school gained the minibus thanks to its own fundraising, and donations from the McRobert Trust, in partnership with the Variety Club of Great Britain.

Ms Stirton said: “This is a great early Christmas present. Our buses are an essential part of ensuring that all of our pupils are able to access the community regularly.

“We do a very wide range of community-based learning with our pupils from three to 18 years and without these buses we would not be able to facilitate this.

“We are immensely grateful to the McRobert Trust, the Variety Club and every one of our fundraisers.”

Orchard Brae School, which opened in August this year, is the first of its kind in Scotland and is developing as a hub for supporting pupils with Complex Additional Support Needs (ASN) from across Aberdeen city.

It also provides a new resource for ASN teaching and training and a multi-agency facility for health, education, social work and family support.

The new school boasts state-of-the-art facilities including a swimming pool, hydrotherapy pool, soft play and sensory rooms, along with specialist art and home economic areas.

The new facility replaced Woodlands School and Hazlewood School, and a pre-additional support service, previously provided in Seaton School, was also relocated to Orchard Brae.