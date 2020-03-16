Jimmy Carr’s Aberdeen shows postponed

An arts charity has postponed a comedian’s performances at Aberdeen’s Music Hall over coronavirus – and said more cancellations will follow.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) released a statement on the impact the virus and subsequent government guidance will have.

The charity, which runs the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre and The Lemon Tree, said Jimmy Carr’s three nights planned for this week have been postponed until August. But it also confirmed smaller shows will go ahead as planned.

The statement said: “The Scottish Government has asked that any event or gathering of over 500 people in Scotland is cancelled in order to take the pressure off emergency frontline services.

“As an arts charity with multiple venues, we have many events varying in scale and audience size. Many of our events will be affected immediately by this announcement and show cancellations will be inevitable at His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall. Smaller-scale shows in His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall will not be affected, and at The Lemon Tree, due to the small-scale capacity of the venue, the programme will go ahead as planned.

“For the moment, all three of our venues will remain open to the public and our cafes and box office service will operate as normal, Monday to Saturday from 9.30am.

“We would like to assure everyone that we are working full-out to directly notify customers of any changes to scheduled events of over 500 attendees.

“Due to this announcement, the three performances of Jimmy Carr scheduled to take place this week at the Music Hall have been postponed to August 2020, and all affected customers will be notified and new dates will be published on the APA website.”

