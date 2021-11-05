Jilted boyfriend threatened to burn down house before ex fled with young child

A jilted boyfriend threatened to burn down his ex’s home after she dumped him because of his “controlling behaviour”.

Kieran Monro’s threatened to set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house after she split up with him and told him she’d leave his belongings outside to collect.

In the week that followed the demise of their two-year relationship, he visited her Aberdeen home twice uninvited and tried to get inside.

Just hours after the relationship ended Monro visited her home in Craigendarroch Avenue on October 19 and chased her through the house.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “As she got into the garden he grabbed her, pulling her back into the house where he apologised for his actions stating he hadn’t been taking his meds.”

Threatened to burn house down

But just four days later, he sent his ex abusive messages calling her a “slut” while she shopped in Boots.

He implied he knew she was in the city centre chemist and said he thought she was getting the morning-after contraceptive pill.

That evening Monro was told to come to collect his belongings from his ex’s home, with the understanding that he would stay outside in his car.

“She feared if he managed to get into the house he wouldn’t leave,” the fiscal added. “He refused and went round to the rear door and began banging on the windows and doors.

“At this point, he threatened to burn down the house.

“Fearing for her safety she ran from the house carrying her daughter.”

The terrified pair sought refuge with a neighbour until later that evening before calling police the next morning.

Advised to appoint a solicitor

Monro, of Springhill Terrace, appeared in court representing himself and admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his partner.

Sentence Ian Miller deferred sentencing until next month to allow for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also suggested Monro might want to consider appointing a solicitor to represent him at his next appearance.

