Jewellery making course to be held in Aberdeen

Jewellery makers in the north-east have the opportunity to take part in a creative workshop.

Creative Learning, a city-wide service provided by Aberdeen City Council, aims to empower people in the city through arts, culture and creativity.

The team will be organising a jewellery-making workshop at its base at the Rosemount Learning Centre on February 20.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Led by professional jeweller Aubin Stewart, the six-session workshop will offer the chance to explore different joining techniques to create a bespoke pieces of jewellery.

No prior skills are required and the materials will be provided.

The workshop is part of the Make Your Mark design programme by Creative Learning.

Other courses include introduction to stained glass, life drawing and bookbinding.

Those interested can find more information on course costs and times by visiting bit.ly/2MtVsjt