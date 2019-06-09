Jeweller has designs on silver lining for Charlie House

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity has joined forces with a jewellery designer to create a new line of exclusive pieces.

The range has been inspired by Charlie House and features its well-loved Charlie Dog logo.

It has been exclusively designed and produced by Ortak and supported by Sinclairs of Inverurie.

Handcrafted in Orkney, all the pieces are made using sterling silver and some feature cubic zirconia orange stones to replicate Charlie Dog’s eyes.

Prices start at £22, with all the profits made from sales going towards the charity, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are so excited to launch the fantastic Charlie House jewellery range, which has been designed and produced by Ortak with support from Sinclair’s of Inverurie.

“We can’t thank Michael Gardens (of Ortak) enough for these beautifully crafted pieces of jewellery which give the wearer a wonderful keepsake and also raises money for the charity.

“The range will be displayed at Sinclairs of Inverurie and we also have to thank Ian Sinclair for his incredible support and relationship-building with Ortak.

“Charlie House will receive 100% of the profits from the sale of items in the range.”

Money from the jewellery will be put towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal.

The campaign, which aims to raise £8 million to create a specialist support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital, was launched in November. It will provide respite for families as well as a range of different facilities.

So far, more than £2 million has been raised for the cause.

Michael Gardens, managing director at Ortak, said: “We were delighted to design and produce an exclusive Charlie House range when we were approached by Ian Sinclair.

“Ian had informed us about the charity’s Big Build Appeal and the fundraising target for their amazing new specialist support centre, so we knew we had to get involved. When designing the pieces, we were mindful it is a children’s charity and we wanted to create some beautiful keepsakes that can be treasured.

“We feel we have achieved this through the new range.”

The jewellery can be purchased from Charlie House headquarters at 38 Albyn Place, and will be on display at Sinclairs of Inverurie on Market Place in Inverurie.