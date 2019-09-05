North-east jet-skier praises RNLI crew after sea rescue

A north-east jet-skier who was rescued by the RNLI has praised lifeboat volunteers for their work.

Ryan Kennedy, 21, was riding a friend’s jet-ski in the sea at Stonehaven when it broke down, leaving him stranded.

Although he was wearing a lifejacket, he was too far from the shore to swim to safety.

His girlfriend Marta Herrera, 23, raised the alarm and Stonehaven’s RNLI crew raced to the scene.

Now Ryan has thanked the volunteers for coming to his aid.

He said: “Me and Marta were down at the harbour from around 7pm to meet a few friends.

“After a few folk had a shot we went out on the jet-ski together and everything ended well.

“We came back in and after a few other people had been out on it I went out myself.

“I checked it had enough fuel and my friend showed me where the reserve fuel switch was.

“But I got about two minutes of full throttle out of the harbour and it spluttered to a stop.

“When I tried the reserve switch it just kept ticking over and there weren’t any waves to push me back to the shore.”

Ryan could hear his partner shouting out to sea that help was on its way and it wasn’t long until he saw a lifeboat coming out of the harbour.

He said: “I was brought on board and the jet-ski was towed back to shore.

“I am very grateful to the RNLI who do all of this completely voluntarily.”

The RNLI posted video online of the rescue which took place on Sunday August 25.

In the film, a crew member can be heard telling Ryan he did the right thing.

RNLI Stonehaven spokeswoman Lorraine Smith said: “We are glad Ryan is safe and would like to tell anyone going out to always tell someone where they are going and what time to expect them back.

“That way, if they are overdue, someone can contact the coastguard.”