Jet-setting tail as dog travels 337,000 air miles for Aberdeen charity

A globetrotting dog has racked up more than 330,000 air miles over the past year.

Charlie Dog, the mascot of Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House, has been travelling with British Airways steward Paul Bailey for more than a year now.

He mostly flies across to America, and has visited New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Baltimore and Miami, but has also been to far-flung destinations such as Dubai and Hyderabad in India.

Paul, who comes from Udny Green and is based in London, takes Charlie Dog with him wherever he goes and calculated the globe-trotting pup has clocked up 337,935 miles.

In each of the destinations, Paul takes pictures of the mascot, often wearing a kilt, during visits to the famous landmarks.

The 58-year-old, who has been working as an air steward for the past 12 years, got involved after a neighbour asked if he’d mind taking the toy on a world tour.

Paul said: “My neighbour’s company sponsors Charlie House, and he asked if I would mind taking Charlie Dog with me. I bring along Charlie House flyers to explain it’s for a good cause.

“For our first trip we went to Accra in Ghana.

“I go everywhere outside Europe, but mainly the USA, like the San Francisco Maritime Museum or in front of the Rocky steps in Philadelphia.

“Some people stop me and look at him. Sometimes people think I’m weird and leave me alone, it’s quite funny.

“People think I’m loopy, but it’s just trying to get him out.”

The pictures are taken in Paul’s time off between flights, where he has 24 hours to explore each city, and then loaded on to his Facebook page ready to be shared by the charity.

Paul said: “I couldn’t tell you how many flights he’s been on.

“I’m going to keep going until someone says they’ve had enough now.”

Charlie House supports children and babies in the north-east with complex disabilities or life-limiting conditions.

In November, it announced plans to build an £8 million specialist-support centre, which is to be set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

It will have eight bedrooms with additional family accommodation, stopping families from having to travel more than 100 miles for respite care.

The state-of-the-art building will feature a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, star room for end-of-life cafe and bereavement, outdoor play area and sensory gardens.

Currently, in the north-east, there are more than 1,500 babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.