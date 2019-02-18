Jet of water shoots into air as fire hydrant bursts on Aberdeen street

A fire hydrant burst on an Aberdeen street today.

A jet of water could be seen shooting from the ground on Spa Street this afternoon.

Scottish Water confirmed that the hydrant had burst, forcing engineers to be sent to the scene.

A spokesman for the water company said: “A burst occurred following operation of a fire hydrant in Spa Street, Aberdeen, early this afternoon.”

The issue was isolated by the engineers, meaning that some nearby buildings experienced issues with their water.

The spokesman continued: “In order to safely tackle the issue, it was necessary for our team to isolate a section of the water network in the local area.

“Once this had been done, we were able quickly to stop the release of water from the hydrant and restore normal supply to this section of our network at around 5pm.

“We would like to apologise to customers who experienced loss of supply or low pressure as a result of this incident; and thank them for their patience while our team worked to resolve the issue and restore normal operation of the network.”