Jennifer Stewart appointed Aberdeen’s new depute provost

Aberdeen councillors have today appointed a new depute provost.

The decision to appoint Independent Jennifer Stewart comes after predecessor Councillor Alan Donnelly, 64, resigned from the post after being charged over an alleged sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a civic function on Holburn Street following a remembrance event in November last year.

Councillors voted 23 to 19, with three abstentions, to appoint Cllr Stewart to the role.

Mr Donnelly has been suspended from the Scottish Conservative party pending the outcome of criminal proceedings but remains part of the ruling Labour, Conservative and Independent administration.