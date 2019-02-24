Jenna plans to go the distance in memory of much-loved north-east GP mum

A north-east woman is to honour a 15-year-old pledge in memory of her late mother.

Jenna Underhill, 39, originally from Newtonhill, vowed to run a marathon before she was 40 when her mother Dr Hilary Johnstone, a GP at Portlethen Medical Practice, died from stomach cancer in 2004 at the age of 54.

After having to withdraw from an initial attempt last year through injury, Jenna, who now lives in Shropshire with her husband Jim and two children – Harry, 11, and Anna, 7 – will tackle the Slaithwaite Slog near Huddersfield on Saturday.

She is aiming to raise more than £1,000 for Friends of Anchor.

Jenna’s mother was treated at the Anchor Unit in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She said: “Mum and I used to go to the gym. She was a GP and was quite fit and active.

“I said before she died that it was something I wanted to do before I was 40 and I thought I’d have plenty of time because I was 24 – but suddenly here we are and I’m almost 40.

“It just seems like a nice way to remember mum, as well as raising money.

“When mum died she wanted people to donate to the unit.

“It’s a charity we have supported as a family ever since then.”

Although Jenna is a keen runner, the event marks her first marathon and she admitted she is apprehensive about the big day.

She said: “I’ve done a few half marathons but this is the first marathon. I’ve been training for the last three months.

“Jim has done the London Marathon and I’ve done the Great North Run.

“I definitely prefer the smaller more personal runs like this one.”

Having initially set her fundraising goal at £500, Jenna has already surpassed that figure and is now hoping to double her target.

She added: “I only put the JustGiving page online a week ago because I wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to get injured. I was meant to do a marathon last year, but got injured before I could do it, and I didn’t want that to happen again.

“I originally set the target at £500 but I’ve already raised £735. I’ve altered the target to £1,000 now.

“A lot of the people who have donated are not necessarily people I know, but they knew my mum.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/2SQjAmQ