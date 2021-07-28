Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Jealous ex-boyfriend threatened hammer attack after being jilted by partner

By David McPhee
28/07/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 28/07/2021, 11:56 am
Stuart McKinley leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A jealous ex-boyfriend sent a menacing video message to his former partner’s pal in which he threatening to take a hammer to the skull of “anyone that has harmed her”.

Stuart McKinley, 27, admitted sending numerous abusive telephone calls, messages and videos to his ex-girlfriend and her friend in an attempt to get in contact with the pair on April 24 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to acting in a manner that was likely to cause fear or alarm to the two women – alongside causing reckless damage to a number of properties and a vehicle on the same night.

‘A hammer will go right over their skull’

Fiscal depute Ross Canning told the court how McKinley’s behaviour escalated after his former partner ignored his messages and blocked his number.

He said: “Over the course of the late evening and early morning there were numerous messages received on Facebook messenger – he wanted to know her location.

“At 2.50am a friend of the woman received a number of messages from the accused – she then received a video message from him which said: ‘I’m in my car. I swear to anyone that has harmed her a hammer will go right over their skull. Where are you?'”

The court also heard how McKinley then caused destruction at two properties in Kingswells by striking a door with a hammer, before kicking at a door and a mirror at a separate property belonging to his former partner.

The 27-year old, who was living in Westhill at the time, caused damage to a vehicle by smashing a window panel and damaging a tyre and bodywork.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Accused ‘lost it that night’

Defence agent Neil McRobert stated that McKinley had become “jealous and angry” on finding out his former partner was on a night out with friends.

He added: “It is an understatement to say that he lost it that night.”

Sheriff William Summers told McKinley that his actions had been “very concerning”.

He added: “These are serious offences and they often result in a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced McKinley, of Teith Road, Stirling, to a community payback order with a supervision requirement of one year and 140 hours of unpaid work.