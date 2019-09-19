Jazzercise instructors to help raise cash for new Aberdeen mental health unit

Instructors and customers on a dance fitness programme will celebrate its 50th anniversary by raising money for a north-east charity.

Jazzercise was founded in 1969 and is celebrating half a century in existence.

It offers 32,000 classes in 32 countries every week.

Now a group of Jazzercise instructors from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have come together to hold a fundraising day in aid of VSA’s Changing Lives campaign.

Sunday’s event at the Beach Ballroom will feature themed classes, as well as instructor showcases and demos.

There will also be a range of stalls open, alternative therapies will be on offer and the Soda Bar will be open for business.

Organisers are encouraging beginners, members and the wider public to come along and take part.

The money raised from the day of celebration will be put towards VSA’s projects, including the new dedicated Abergeldie mental health unit.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Jazzercise spokeswoman said: “It was very important to us that we chose a local charity.

“Within a matter of minutes of chatting it became clear that every single one of us knew someone who had struggled with mental health issues at some point throughout their lives, whether a family member, friend or work colleague.

“We did a little research and came across the Changing Lives campaign.

“We knew instantly that we wanted to support VSA in their efforts raising £3.2 million to build a new mental wellbeing facility.

“To have this facility on the doorstep will be a massive boost for the city.”

Jennifer Mitchell, VSA’s director of external relations, said: “We are very grateful for Jazzercise choosing to raise funds in aid of VSA’s Changing Lives campaign.

“The money raised on the day will go towards our campaign goal of raising £3.2 million to help change the lives of local people living with a mental health condition.

“Exercise and being active can be a tremendous boost to a person’s wellbeing, both physically and mentally, and we cannot thank everyone at Jazzercise enough for their support.

“We wish them all the very best for their 50th anniversary celebrations.”

Sunday’s event runs between 11am and 5pm at the Beach Ballroom.