Jason Manford’s new tour sees Aberdeen return

Comedian Jason Manford is heading for the north-east with his latest stand-up tour.

He will bring his new show, Like Me, to P&J Live on September 25 in 2021 – the first comedian announced at the venue for next year.

Jason’s latest offering will see his expert observational comedy in play, offering comic gold.

Tickets are expected to be in demand when they go on sale on Friday, following the critical acclaim of his Muddle Class show, which was at the Music Hall in March last year.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand up show, Like Me.

“In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!

“So I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021 so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”

P&J Live bosses are delighted to have Jason as part of their line-up of big-name stars in the coming months.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We look forward to Jason bringing his wit and charm to the north-east.

“This night will no doubt be full of laughter and entertainment with fans always bringing the energy, creating unmissable entertainment.”

Jason became a household name as a top comedian with appearances on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, QI and Live At The Apollo.

But he is also an accomplished musical theatre star, appearing in West End shows such as Sweeney Todd, Guys And Dolls and Curtains.

Earlier this month he was unmasked as the man behind the hedeghog outfit on ITV’s popular Saturday night show The Masked Singer.

He also recently hosted the BBC gameshow First & Last.

Tickets are available from pandjlive.com from Friday.