Jason Manford announces second gig for Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Jason Manford fans are in for a double treat from the acclaimed comedian.

He will be playing the Music Hall as well as P&J Live as part of his Like Me tour of the UK and Ireland in 2021.

The stand-up will be at the Music Hall on April 22 next year as well as P&J Live on September 25.

Like Me is a brand new show from Jason following his hugely popular Muddle Class tour.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He will be playing a massive 99 dates next year starting in Basingstoke on February 3 and ending with a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on October 23.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts, which runs the Music Hall, were delighted the venue had been included on Jason’s new tour.

Director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “Jason Manford is a real master of his craft and his warmth and wit is sure to provide a really fun atmosphere in the beautiful setting of the Music Hall.”

Jason has a huge following for his stand-up, and for his appearances on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

A TV regular, he recently hosted the BBC’s game show First & Last and was also unmasked as The Hedgehog on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday.