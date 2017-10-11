Top comedian Jason Manford returns to Aberdeen with new tour

One of the UK’s biggest names in comedy will return to the Granite City stage next year.

Jason Manford will bring his Muddle Class tour to His Majesty’s Theatre in November.

The award-winning northern comedian said: “I’m really chuffed to be adding so many more shows in so many different places.

“I’m sure I must be covering the whole of the UK and Ireland by now. It’s going to be a great laugh and I can’t wait to get back to some cracking venues, especially when we see how it flies in some of the country’s best arenas.

“Come along, bring your pals, your teenagers, your folks and I promise we will have a cracking night together.”

The comedian last took to the HMT stage in June 2015 as he appeared in the hit musical The Producers playing the role of bumbling Bloom.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “Muddle Class is Jason Manford’s long-awaited return to stand-up and we’re absolutely delighted to have secured a date at His Majesty’s Theatre for his North-east fans.

“Jason’s infectious wit has made him a favourite on television screens and in arenas across the country, and his new material will no doubt make for a brilliant evening of entertainment.”

The former One Show host – who is also well known for his work on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Bigheads – will take to the stage on Sunday, November 4.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.

They are available online at aberdeen-performing arts.com, by phone on 01224 641122 or in person at the Box Office at His Majesty’s Theatre or The Lemon Tree.