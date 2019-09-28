Jason Donovan is coming to Aberdeen

Jason Donovan’s north-east fans have even more good reasons to celebrate after the star announced he is heading for Aberdeen.

He will play the Music Hall on September 29 next year as part of a tour marking the 30th anniversary of his successful debut album Ten Good Reasons.

Jason said: “Having not done my own live shows for a while, I can’t wait to get out there again among my fans and deliver a new energetic show that is personal, creative and reflective… something that is both nostalgic and just a good night out.

“I’ve always thought that music is magic. There is nothing like that emotional connection of delivering a song on stage and watching an audience respond to that moment.”

In recent years, the performer has been busy touring the country in shows like Priscilla and Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds, as well as making a triumphant return to Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End.

But now he feels the time is right to “get back to basics” and perform his back catalogue in his Even More Good Reasons tour which will see him perform 52 dates across the UK.

The setlist for the gig will include hits like Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially For You and Any Dream Will Do.

Jason said: “The tour is a real opportunity to make people feel good. You can’t beat a live band, and the interaction with an audience.

“I like to create a show which is not just about singing songs.

“I like people to come into my world through the music, stories and visuals and feel they’ve got to know me a little more personally.”

He added that he loves the thrill of performing live for his fans. “Performing live has been a pivotal part of my professional growth.

“I get such a rush, and energy from a live audience – it’s like a drug – it’s something that inspires me and, even today, sometimes scares me,” he said.

“The anxiety before going on stage is palpable and it’s this energy alone that is almost addictive in a way and keeps me coming back for more.”

This will be the first time in four years he has performed his own material to a live audience and tickets are expected to be in demand when they go on sale on Monday.

Steven Milne, cultural programming manager at Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “Jason is a firm favourite in Aberdeen and we are pleased to be taking an icon of the screen and stage to the city.

“We’re expecting an evening packed full of hits and anniversary tours always have that extra special feel to them so we’re sure the Music Hall will be in full voice for him.”