Aberdeen drug dealer had £63,000 of cocaine in safe

A drug dealer who hid £63,700 of cocaine in his Aberdeen home has been jailed for two years.

Daryll Senior, 39, had agreed to store a quantity of cocaine at his Northfield address to repay a drugs debt after taking heroin, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

But police received intelligence the property was being used to store drugs and that cocaine was being sold from the address.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told the court officers got a search warrant and forced entry into the house at 7.55am on May 31 this year.

Police found a safe in Senior’s bedroom which contained a bag of cocaine measuring 447.5 grams.

“This in itself had a value of £15,670 but, when the street value of this drug is considered – if it is divided into smaller packages for sale – the value would be worth anything between £42,590 and £63,700,” said Ms Chisholm.

She said police also found paraphernalia used by drug dealers, including scales and gloves.

A mobile phone recovered by officers included messages between Chisholm and customers.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “My client has maintained throughout his interviews that the safe did not belong to him and he was storing it on behalf of others to repair a drugs debt from the time he had taken heroin.

“There is a camera in the room, which records individuals coming in, opening the safe and walking out with whatever they have taken – but Senior was not one of those.

“There was a smaller quantity of cocaine found in the property which belonged to Senior, which he was dealing to a close circle of friends to pay off the drugs debt.”

Mr Sutherland produced a letter to Sheriff Andrew Miller written by Sophy Green, chief executive of Instant Neighbour, to say how Senior’s efforts as a volunteer with the charity had helped people.

Senior, whose address was given in court as Stewart Terrace, Northfield, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on May 31 this year.

Sheriff Miller acknowledged the letter but jailed Senior “to punish him for his actions and to send out a message to others that such behaviour would not be tolerated”.

He added: “You have pled guilty to an extremely serious offence. You have a number of previous convictions.

“You need to be aware of the damage drugs do in this community and anyone who plays a part in the storage of drugs must take responsiblity for that.”

In a separate case, a drugs courier who tried to take cannabis worth £59,630 from Aberdeen to the Central Belt has been jailed.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday how William Fulton was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa on the southbound A90 near Stonehaven on February 8 this year when police pulled his vehicle over as they had received intelligence that the car contained drugs.

They found two bags containing cannabis resin, the court heard.

Fulton, whose address was given as Dalness Street, Glasgow, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He was jailed for 18 months.