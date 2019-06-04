Jail term is ‘likely’ for man who threatened to boil Aberdeen pal’s head

A violent robber threatened to boil an Aberdeen man’s head in a “frantic” search for drugs.

Paul Johnson, 27, knew the man, an old school pal, was in the city centre on a night out on January 25 and repeatedly asked him by phone for drugs.

However, he replied several times to say he did not have any – so Johnson stopped him as he left a city centre nightclub.

Depute fiscal Colin Nielson yesterday told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the pair later went to the man’s home and smoked a joint before Johnson asked again.

When he was told there were none, he began a search of the property.

Mr Nielson said: “The accused became volatile and he was frantically searching the property.

“He repeatedly threatened to hurt the complainant.

“At one point, the kettle was boiled and the accused told the complainant he would add sugar to it and pour it on his head, causing it to boil. There were no drugs at the locus and so the accused stole an Xbox, two controllers and a game, worth a total of £1,200.”

Johnson, whose address was given in court as Jute Street, Aberdeen, admitted assault by punching the man on the head, repeatedly threatening him with violence and robbing him.

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court Johnson had been on remand awaiting the case.

He said: “I can see that adjourning for reports is appropriate in this case.”

Adjourning sentencing for a background report to be prepared, Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “This is a remarkably serious incident. It must have been a frightening experience for this victim.

“You were saying you wanted to mix boiling water with sugar added to it. There can only be one inference drawn from that

“You are a violent man. You should be under no illusions that the most likely outcome is a custodial sentence.”