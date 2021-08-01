Jail for thug who smashed jaw of teenage footballer

A thug who got drunk at a party then attacked a teenager who was playing football has been jailed.

Stewart Morgan, 38, punched the 19-year old so hard he broke his jaw in two places.

The assault took place near Kemnay Academy on the evening of August 28 2020.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Morgan had angrily approached a group of boys playing football on a local AstroTurf park and began to threaten them while shaking the perimeter gate, shouting “you’re lucky I can’t get in”.