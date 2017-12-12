North-east mum jailed after £2.4 million fraud

A North-east mum described as the “linchpin” behind a £2.4 million VAT fraud has been jailed for more than five years for her role in the crime.

Susanne Green, 38, and her five co-accused were jailed for a total of more than 24 years over the “highly-sophisticated” fraud.

The gang of six were found guilty of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

They used insider knowledge provided by former HMRC worker Green to fraudulently claim millions in VAT repayments.

She was described by a judge as the “linchpin” of the operation.

A three-year investigation found the former tax office employee had used her position working in the Electronic Payments Team in Southend, Essex, to identify unallocated VAT payments – a payment made by a trader or individual that has insufficient details to enable HMRC to correctly allocate it to a trader’s account – then fraudulently paid them elsewhere.

Green, of Seafield Street, Elgin, used company details provided by accountants Michael Perry, 46, from Essex, and Daniel Weidner, 47, from Hampshire, to fraudulently misallocate VAT payments to specified businesses.

The group were sentenced earlier this month, with Green jailed for five years and six months and a further two years to run concurrently for a second charge.

Sentencing Green, Her Honour Judge Joanna Korner said she had demonstrated a “colossal breach of trust”.

Joff Parsons, assistant director of Internal Governance Criminal Investigations, Fraud Investigation Services at HMRC, said: “Green, Lee, Perry and Weidner were at the forefront of a highly sophisticated fraud.

“As an HMRC employee Green was trusted with the sensitive information she was dealing with on a daily basis, but she abused her position and was pivotal to the theft.”

The investigation found that Arthur Lee, 55, from Essex, who was in a relationship with Green, received details of unallocated payments from her and passed them to unqualified accountants Perry and Weidner, who then used their clients’ companies to claim the VAT payments for themselves.

Also, Londoner Michael Myatt, 56, and Stephen Maish, 54, from Wigan – allowed their identities and companies to be used as part of the fraud.

Lee was jailed for four years and six months and, for a second charge, a further two years and six months to run concurrently.

Weidner was jailed for five years and six months, Myatt and Maish for two years.

All six of the group had pleaded not guilty, however, Perry changed his plea to guilty during the trial and was jailed for five years and three months.