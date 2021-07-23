Jail for drugs courier after serious motorbike crash reveals his illicit trade

A man who was caught with over £25,000 of heroin after crashing his motorbike has been jailed for 15 months.

Garry Collie, who was seriously injured in the accident on Thornhill Road in Elgin, was unmasked as a drug courier when his stash was discovered in a rucksack.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard previously that police officers who attended the July 28 2019 accident were given the backpack by paramedics.

Fiscal depute Alex Swain said that the zip was open and officers could see inside that there was a brown taped package, a bag containing brown powder and £1556 of money inside another bag.

Collie, 38, of Duncan Drive, Elgin, had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a broken leg and a badly damaged knee. He was not charged at the time, Ms Swain added.

Analysis later revealed that there was a total of 511.5 grams of heroin, with a maximum street value of £25,210.

Ms Swain said it was a year before Collie was able to appear in court on July 7 2020 charged with being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Collie admitted the offence.

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty said his client accepted that a jail sentence was inevitable.

He said: “He got involved in alcohol, it led to drugs and heroin. He agreed to transport a quantity of drugs and he accepts the folly of that decision. He was not in a fit state to drive a motorcycle and there was an accident.

“This has given him a jolt regarding his drug addiction and has sought help.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken forfeited the cash sum retrieved and told Collie that because of a similar previous conviction and the amount of drugs involved, there was no alternative to custody.

“I seriously hope this has been a wake-up call for you. Jail is serious enough but you are lucky to be here as motorcycle accidents can have more serious consequences,” the sheriff added.