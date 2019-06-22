Aberdeen graduate Jacob celebrates proudest moment

A graduate has spoken of his “proudest achievement” after starting a petition to revoke the honorary degree of the Sultan of Brunei.

Jacob Campbell graduated with a joint honours Master of Arts in politics and sociology from Aberdeen University yesterday as his proud parents looked on.

During his last year at university, Jacob became known for starting the petition to revoke the Sultan’s degree following the outcry over the nation’s new Islamic criminal laws punishing gay sex by stoning offenders to death.

The 22-year-old’s petition eventually gained hundreds of signatures and pushed the university to revoke his honorary degree.

He said: “It has gone really well, everyone is just elated to graduate.

“The degree has gone really well. I came here from NESCOL, and the transition from college to university was a bit bumpy.

“Once I got into the swing of things it went quite well.

“There could have been a lot more support at the beginning, but it has been a pretty good thing.

“The Sultan of Brunei – it was completely unexpected – it just took off after a fairly well-run social media campaign.

“In the end I think over 740 people signed, which thankfully made the university review its decision to award the honorary degree back in 1995.

“That is my proudest achievement certainly during my time here at the university.

“I started it because I feel like it’s important to stand in solidarity with the LGBT community around the world.

“Not just at home where we have our fair share of problems, but because in Brunei at the minute it is just awful to be LGBT.”

Aberdeen University revoked the honorary degree on April 17 this year.

In a statement, the university’s principal and vice-chancellor George Boyne, said: “The introduction by the Sultan of the new penal code is contrary to our strong commitment to the value of diversity and inclusion.”

Celebrities including Sir Elton John and George Clooney have called for a boycott of hotels owned by the Sultan Of Brunei after the introduction of the anti-LGBT laws.

Jacob, who is originally from Bridge of Don but currently lives near King Street, is still unclear about his future and is currently looking for graduate jobs after a very stressful honours year at university.

He celebrated yesterday with his parents and two sisters.

Jacob is the first in his family to graduate.

He added: “I have never done well in exams: I have done better in essays and reports.

“I work in a pub on Union Street called The Grill, and the people there have been so supportive.

“They have really helped me on.

“I think by being the first in the family to go to university, my family did not have a full grasp of what I was doing, but they were still so supportive.”

Jacob studied social sciences at the North East Scotland College and went straight into second year of university afterwards.

His path to degree success came after not getting the grades he needed at school.

He added: “When I left school I left with few Highers

“I did not do so well in my fifth and sixth year.

“Going to the college gave me a second chance in a way: it is the longer way round, but I think it is the better way round for a lot of people.

“I think schools don’t put enough emphasis in going to college, people there really turned their life around.

“It is a really good way for people to get skills that will last them throughout their lives, and it means I am also one HND up.”