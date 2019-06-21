Jack Russell Rebel finally rehomed after almost a year at north-east centre

An adorable Jack Russell has been rehomed after almost a year at a north-east rehoming centre.

Five-year-old Rebel was taken in by staff at the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak 356 days ago.

When he first arrived he was suffering from a severe skin condition and shuddered at any human interaction.

At the centre his daily routine consisted of medicated baths, ear and eye cleans followed by a run around with his favourite toys.

Now after battling back, Rebel has found a new home with David Lorimer and Laura Hopkins, where he is now a “big part of the family”.

Centre Manager Graeme Innes said: “Rebel arrived in our care suffering from a very bad case of demodex mange, a severe and very uncomfortable skin condition which can lead to other complications.

“In the beginning, Rebel shuddered at any human interaction but in time he soon learned that we were helping him and would greet us with his big cheeky smile.

“A normal day consisted of medicated baths, ear and eye cleans and oral treatments, followed by a big run around with his toys.

“This soon became routine for him and he loved attention.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Graeme added: “It was a long road for Rebel and our team but we finally got his issues under control and he was ready to fly the nest.

“After 356 days in our care, Rebel found his forever home with David and Laura and he couldn’t be happier.

“He still has issues with his skin but is continuing his treatments and is thriving in his new home. His family adore him as much as he loves them.

“The whole team at the centre miss him but are over the moon seeing him in his new home and enjoying life.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Rebel’s new owners, David Lorimer and Laura Hopkins, said, “In the short time Rebel has been with us, he has become a big part of the family.

“It didn’t take him long to settle down into family life. Rebel loves to be cosy and has a favourite blanket and place to sleep.

“He loves going out on walks and enjoys playing with his toys. We couldn’t be happier he is in our lives.”