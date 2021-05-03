‘I’ve never seen Aberdeen so busy’: Huge queues form in the city on first weekend of shops reopening

Aberdeen city centre was abuzz with people over the weekend as lockdown restrictions eased across the region and queues built up.

Shops, pubs, and cafes enjoyed their first weekend of sales this year, and local residents and tourists alike were given more freedom than before.

Union Street was busy throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, with queues outside Primark snaking down the thoroughfare from opening until closing time.

Most of the restaurants and bars with outside seating areas were booked out as well, with revellers not letting the intermittent rain and wind affect their socialising.

Union Square was also full of shoppers, with queues forming early doors outside of the main complex, as the centre made sure to limit the numbers entering and exiting at all times.

Heavy traffic was also reported throughout Aberdeen city centre, as queues of vehicles trying to get into Union Square car park were spotted on Market Street.

On social media, some residents enjoyed seeing the place so busy once again, with the streets being so quiet this year so far.

Stephen Leiper, who captured pictures of some of the queues, remarked: “I’ve never seen Aberdeen so busy.”

Aberdeen was so busy today. The queues were crazy. Enjoy your evening everyone. X pic.twitter.com/lSG1OL8HWx — Stephen Leiper (@StephenLeiper) May 1, 2021

Another person added: “We had a lovely day in Aberdeen! Parked at Union Square no problem at 11:45 ish.

“Brilliant to see the shops full of life and people again! Great lunch at Molly’s on Market Street. Well done to everyone in retail and hospitality for the welcome back!”

Covid restrictions

Covid restrictions were eased last Monday, allowing shops, gyms, and hospitality premises to reopen under strict rules.

Beer gardens were also allowed to invite in customers for the first time this year.

The easing fell on May Bank Holiday weekend, giving people more freedom to shop, socialise and leave their homes to enjoy some fresh air.