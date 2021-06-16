When north-east police officer Paul Alcock died after 14 years in a coma, his brother made a vow to one day support the charities that cared for him.

PC Alcock never regained consciousness after a serious crash in August 2003 which happened while he was on his way to Balmoral for royal protection duties.

He required 24/7 care, and his brother Jamie has never forgotten the charities that supported him from more than a decade.

Now the 55-year-old has embarked on a 650-mile trip from his home in Gloucestershire to Elgin in a horse-drawn carriage to say thank you.

Charity funded phenomenal care for John

The severity of PC Alcock’s injuries meant he required round-the-clock care at home by nurses.

After three years at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, he returned to the family home in Garmouth where his partner Donna gave up work to look after him.

The Police Federation even funded an extension to the couple’s home to allow him to receive the best of care.

And the generosity of the charity at the family’s time of need has never been forgotten his brother.

Mr Alcock said: “The idea has always been in the back of my mind. It was amazing how well my brother and his family were looked after by the federation and charities.

“He ended up with a whole personal hospital ward with all the equipment in the back of his house.

“Back then I said to myself that one day I would like to put something back so that other cops and bobbies can be looked after in the future.

“It came to the front of my mind through lockdown because charities have been so badly hit because they don’t have the opportunities to raise money at the moment.”

Emotional 650-mile journey to Moray

Mr Alcock, who runs a farm in Gloucestershire, is travelling 650 miles on a carriage pulled by two of his Shire horses, Millie and Willam.

The trio left home on June 5 and are expecting to arrive in Elgin in late July or early August while travelling about 20 miles a day – even offering well-wishers rides in exchange for donations.

Along the route they are staying in fields offered for the horses to graze while Mr Alcock either camps next to them, or in accommodation if it is available.

The emotional story has led to donations pouring in with nearly £12,000 already pledged to support Police Care UK and the Fire Fighters Charity, which both support injured personnel and those with emotional or mental health needs.

A stirring welcome from local police officers is expected in Elgin with PC Alcock’s son Callum, who was two when his father died, due to join his uncle for the final leg of the trip.

Interest in the journey has been high with many stopping to stop to talk to Mr Alcock, admire his horses, which work on his farm, and drop money in donation buckets.

Mr Alcock, who grew up in Rothienorman, said: “We’re just gently travelling up the road together. The carriage and trailer weigh about a tonne, but they are incredibly strong, in an emergency they could pull 40 tonnes.

“We’re factoring time for some rest but we’re going to stop at the Beamish, Living Museum of the North near Durham and also the national police college in Kincardine for a few days – my brother’s name is on the memorial there and I’ve never seen it.

“It’s about keeping the horses fresh, I’m literally taking it mile-by-mile.”

Donations can be made to support Jamie Alcock’s journey in aid of Police Care UK and the Fire Fighter’s Charity online here.