It’s Tubey McTubeface! Contest sees favourite names picked for Aberdeen’s dry ski slopes

The winning names for Aberdeen’s dry ski slopes have been announced following the launch of a competition.

And somewhat predictable when the public is given the chance to name something, there’s going to be a reference to the famous Boaty McBoatface, which despite winning the vote for the name of a new scientific research vessel, was ultimately vetoed.

So, after a competition was launched to rename the dry ski slopes at the Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports facility to celebrate it reopening, the tubing slope is now named Tubey McTubeface

Other winning names included Little Dee for the nursery slope, Emerald for the Green Dendix slope and Great White for the Alpine Slope.

And Karla Richterova came up with the name Blizzard for the White Dendix Slope – winning a free family ski session along with all the other winners.

Karla, of Aberdeen, said: “Both my kids are regulars at the Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports centre, they have both attended skiing lessons through Active Schools Aberdeen, also weekend lessons as well as private lessons.

“Both cannot wait for the centre to open again.”

The competition was launched ahead of the centre reopening on Monday.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen Head of Sport and Active Communities said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter the competition.

“We had so many brilliant and quirky suggestions sent though, and we all had a very tough job trying to select only five new names.

“The response was great and now we are just looking forward to reopening Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports after being shut for so long.

“The last few months have been challenging for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to sport in the city.

“We have some fantastic facilities on our doorstep, and I am personally looking forward to sending our first customers down Tubey McTubeface next Monday.”

The centre has been closed for six months since the start of lockdown.

Improvement works have taken place at the Garthdee venue during the closure.

The works include deep cleaning of the whole venue, paintwork both internally and externally and improvements to the drainage and widening of paths, alongside general work on improving surface terrain.