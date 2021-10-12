Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

‘It’s time Elgin has the recognition it deserves’: Moray Council to submit bid for city status

By David Mackay
12/10/2021, 10:13 am Updated: 12/10/2021, 10:24 am
The historic heart of Elgin. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Moray Council has formally agreed to submit a bid for Elgin to be officially recognised with city status.

A competition is being run as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations to bestow the special title on a town.

Now Moray Council has agreed that Elgin will throw its hat into the ring to take its place among the most celebrated in Scotland with city status.

Hang on, isn’t Elgin a city already?

Elgin has long been regarded as a city by many in the community.

Indeed, the local football team has been known as Elgin City since the 1890s.

The RAF recently named one of its new fleet of P-8 Poseidons as the City of Elgin.

Elgin cathedral. Photo: DCT Media

And signs welcoming people entering on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road describe it as a “historic cathedral city”.

However, the community is not officially recognised as a city after a reorganisation of local government in the 1970s granted that title to only Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow – with Inverness, Perth and Stirling later being recognised.

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council, said: “After decades of debate it’s time Elgin has the recognition is deserves as a city.

“There are historic records that show we have a valid claim as an existing city but this opportunity to apply for official city status is too good to miss.”

The Elgin bid for city status is now being backed by Moray Council as well as the local community council and business improvement district.

What happens now?

The deadline for entries for the UK Government-run civic honours competition is December 8.

All valid entries will be considered before ministers make recommendations to the Queen to have the final decision.

Oban is also reported to be considering a bid for city status while Dumfries has already confirmed an entry.

Elgin City has been the name of the local football team since 1893. Photo: DCT Media

Perth was granted city status as part of the diamond jubilee while Inverness was recognised in a similar competition organised for the millennium.

Aaron McLean, chairman of Moray Council’s corporate committee, said: “Given the lengthy debate on this topic over the years the committee decision to back this bid comes off the back of great enthusiasm locally for this to happen.

“There’s a strong history of evidence showing why Elgin should be awarded city status and I hope Her Majesty comes to the same conclusion when awarding the bid next year.”