It’s snow joke – RGU launch new Elf and Wellbeing course

Do you know someone with an abundance of festive cheer who is looking for a change of career? Well, look no further as a university has opened applications to its flagship Elf and Wellbeing course.

Prospective students of the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeena are being offered a bachelor of science degree in the topic in exchange for four years of hard graft.

Those who complete the full programme will graduate and be eligible to apply for roles as an elf and wellbeing nurse with the National Elf Service.

Exchange study options include a semester abroad in Scandinavia in year one, before visiting the North Pole in year two.

Exciting new course announcement!🎄🎁🎅🏻 Introducing BSc (Hons) Elf and Wellbeing Nursing: skills and knowledge for a life-affirming career and the distribution of joy and cheer. Click the link to learn more about this festive course… or yule be sorry! https://t.co/kTs2QA6wpp pic.twitter.com/P10bQ9im09 — Robert Gordon University (RGU) (@RobertGordonUni) December 7, 2020

The programme guide states: “This four-year honours degree will provide you with the skills and knowledge for a life-affirming career supporting the distribution of joy and cheer.

“As an Elf and Wellbeing Nurse, you will oversee the care and sustainable health practices in the supernatural habitat of a division of elite high-performance Elves.

“This course is suited to those with a caring nature, who are quick problem-solvers with a keen interest in a career in a very special and exclusive nursing discipline.

“This course is innovative in its approach, with a strong emphasis on practice-based learning, allowing you to apply your knowledge and learning as you progress through the course.”

It adds: “Note: As a qualified Elf and Wellbeing Nurse you will be bound by the Special Secrets Act (2006).”

Holly McSnowball, a service user and head of production at the doll division of toy production, Santa’s grotto, said: “The Elf and Wellbeing graduates from RGU provide a valuable service to allow us to continue to delight children around the world year-after-year.

“I think the placement provision really helps to allow them to hit-the-ground-running (sometimes literally) when they join us in a long-term position.”

The course is accredited by the Royal Society of Elf and Wellbeing, and graduates can also apply for membership of the Institute of Occupational Elf and Safety.

Those wishing to apply should contact course lead Professor Mary Christmas, or if applying UCAS code: HOHOHO251220 should be applied.