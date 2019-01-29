It’s official! North-east ceilidh band named world’s largest

Hundreds of north-east people have entered the record books after being part of the world’s largest ceilidh band.

The record was broken at Stonehaven Folk Festival last year and featured 288 musicians and dancers, including Aberdeenshire’s Lord Provost Bill Howatson.

Everyone who took part had an agonizing six-month wait for the record attempt to be confirmed by Guinness World Records.

Months of preparation had taken place in order for the event to go ahead, with people trying to gain members from wherever possible.

Organiser Liz Johnstone said it took months to organise the event and was so determined to recruit, that no musician was safe.

She said: “I would accost people anywhere.

“I was standing in a queue in Glasgow and spotted a woman carrying a violin case, so I asked her if she could play.

“It turned out she was a member of the National Fiddle Orchestra.”

Musicians attended from all over Scotland, mostly from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, but also England and even as far afield as the USA and Germany.

There was the usual last minute panic, as T-shirts had been ordered both to identify the musicians and, cunningly, had music printed on the back to help the rows of players.

But they didn’t arrive until literally minutes before the non-stop procession of tin whistles, guitars, bodhrans, banjos and fiddles appeared at the Mackie Academy school hall.

Jubilation at a faultless performance by the 288-strong band was followed by frustration over the following months – new records aren’t declared official without stringent vetting of the evidence provided.

Stonehaven Folk Festival secretary Meg Findlay said: “You can imagine how I felt when they came back to us in December asking for a list of names and instruments of all the participants.”

So it is with a sense of triumph that the committee of the Stonehaven Folk Festival now declare themselves officially world-beating – and they have the certificate to prove it.