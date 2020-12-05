‘It’s inevitable someone will be killed’: Residents’ fears over traffic in Aberdeen community

Residents in an Aberdeen community fear the issue of speeding traffic has got so bad it is “inevitable” someone will be killed.

People living on Eday Road in Summerhill are worried about the amount of cars, lorries and vans, and believe many are driving too fast.

They fear someone will be seriously hurt unless action is taken.

John Green, who lives on the road, says he has seen people having to wait up to 15 minutes for an opportunity to cross, such is the volume and speed of traffic.

And he fears young children and older people are particularly at risk.

“It’s been a nightmare for a while now because people are flying up and down the road,” he said.

“Kids have got a job on their hands getting across the road.

“I’ve been onto the police and the council about getting something done and we’re going to be starting a petition to get some more traffic calming measures in because it’s terrible.

“Folk are flying past and it’s a real worry because we’ve got a nursery at the top of the road, an old folk’s home in the middle and a school down at the bottom.

“I am just waiting for someone to be killed. That’s how bad it has got – it feels inevitable.”

John added drivers parking on the pavements is also a problem in the area.

He added: “People park on the pavement and I’ve got a disabled scooter so it’s really difficult to get past.

“It’s got worse since more houses were added and I’m dreading the new houses getting built at Summerhill because I feel it will make things worse.”

Following complaints from residents, council officers are set to carry out a study looking at the volume and speed of traffic in the area.

And local officers – who have already visited John and other residents – are carrying out patrols.

Sergeant Malcolm Kinross, of the West End and Hazlehead community policing team, said: “We are aware of resident concerns about driver behaviour on Eday Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers have been and will continue to patrol the area and advice has been provided with regard to also contacting the local community council for further assistance and guidance.”

A council spokesman added: “Our road safety team will investigate and undertake surveys as soon as is practical, given the impact on workloads caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”