Aberdeen community group plans second litter pick

An Aberdeen community gardening group has organised a second litter clean-up after the first one of the year was a runaway success.

The Dyce In Bloom/Gardening Club’s spring clean-up at Central Park attracted around 60 people, young and old, and collected 91 black bags full of rubbish.

Now organisers plan to do the same again at the Dyce Autumn Litter Blitz on September 14 and have won the support of the local Tesco store.

Volunteers will target litter caught in hedges and tidy up the green space, which is close to Dyce School.

In a statement, the group hailed “hero litter pickers” from previous events, saying: “Keen people wanted a litter pick later in the year in the hope people might be encouraged to take their litter home.

“Tesco Dyce wished to sponsor this community event by helping organise the start and by bringing goodies for the volunteers.

“Dyce has a number of local hero litter pickers who regularly target areas such as hedges and river paths.

“Others fill a plastic bag as they walk their dogs.

“People want to make a difference.”

All are welcome at next month’s clean-up and anyone wanting to take part is asked to meet at the primary school car park on Gordon Terrace.

The litter pick will begin at 10am and run until noon.

Litter pickers, bags and gloves will be provided and full bags will be collected.

Earlier this year, items such as a paddling pool, several traffic cones and even a flat-screen TV were picked up.

Prizes were also given to youngsters who took part and who most accurately guessed the number of bags that would be filled.

It is hoped that by involving schoolchildren, they will be discouraged from dropping litter in the future.

As well as organising litter picks, the Dyce In Bloom/Gardening Club also maintains several areas in Dyce, including the community orchard and Dyce Railway Station via ScotRail’s adopt a station programme.

The group has been busy in the past few months and recently installed a display of artwork created by S3 pupils at Dyce Academy.

The youngsters designed their own posters, taking inspiration from the area, which were installed last month with help from company Lofthus Signs.

A total of 31 pieces of art have now been put on display in the community.