‘It’s for personal use’: Man caught with £22,000 of cannabis denied being a drug dealer

A man caught with £23,000 of cannabis told police it was for “personal use”.

Bruce Harvey’s cannabis farm was discovered when officers raided his secluded Turriff home and seized an air rifle that did not have a certificate.

The 60-year-old admitted it was his cultivation, but claimed he was growing the class B drug for personal use.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at Harvey’s address on September 8 last year.

Officers found a Spanish-manufactured air rifle, which Harvey did not have a licence for, in a hallway cupboard.

Phone messages showed length of Harvey’s operation

However, the officers also noted a “strong smell of cannabis” at the property.

Mr Neilson said: “Two bedrooms upstairs had equipment set up for a cannabis cultivation.

“They were being used to dry out cannabis plants.”

The cops seized five cannabis plants, along with heating and lighting equipment, a number of bags containing a “green herbal substance”, scales and £1,000 in cash.

Harvey’s mobile phone was also seized and messaged were found which were “consistent with cultivation and concern in the supply of cannabis since September 24 2018”.

The herbal substance was tested and found to be cannabis, with a total maximum street value of £22,750. The five plants were valued at between £1,000 and £4,050.

Sheriff deferred sentence for reports

When Harvey was interviewed by officers, he admitted the cannabis cultivation belonged to him “and that he grew cannabis for personal use”.

Harvey pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between September 24 2018 and September 8 2020.

He also admitted having an air rifle without a certificate.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Harvey, of Turriff, until September for reports.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.