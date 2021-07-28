Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

‘It’s for personal use’: Man caught with £22,000 of cannabis denied being a drug dealer

By Danny McKay
28/07/2021, 6:00 am
Bruce Harvey outside court.
Bruce Harvey outside court.

A man caught with £23,000 of cannabis told police it was for “personal use”.

Bruce Harvey’s cannabis farm was discovered when officers raided his secluded Turriff home and seized an air rifle that did not have a certificate.

The 60-year-old admitted it was his cultivation, but claimed he was growing the class B drug for personal use.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at Harvey’s address on September 8 last year.

Officers found a Spanish-manufactured air rifle, which Harvey did not have a licence for, in a hallway cupboard.

Phone messages showed length of Harvey’s operation

However, the officers also noted a “strong smell of cannabis” at the property.

Mr Neilson said: “Two bedrooms upstairs had equipment set up for a cannabis cultivation.

“They were being used to dry out cannabis plants.”

The cops seized five cannabis plants, along with heating and lighting equipment, a number of bags containing a “green herbal substance”, scales and £1,000 in cash.

Harvey’s mobile phone was also seized and messaged were found which were “consistent with cultivation and concern in the supply of cannabis since September 24 2018”.

The herbal substance was tested and found to be cannabis, with a total maximum street value of £22,750. The five plants were valued at between £1,000 and £4,050.

Sheriff deferred sentence for reports

When Harvey was interviewed by officers, he admitted the cannabis cultivation belonged to him “and that he grew cannabis for personal use”.

Harvey pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between September 24 2018 and September 8 2020.

He also admitted having an air rifle without a certificate.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Harvey, of Turriff, until September for reports.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.