Aberdeen community to host Christmas lights switch-on

An Aberdeen community is set to host its Christmas lights switch on – and there will be a special guest making an appearance.

The event has been organised in partnership with Rosemount and Mile End community council, the community centre, residents and shops.

Taking place at Rosemount Learning Centre, Belgrave Terrace, on November 20, the festive activities will run from 9.45am until 6.30pm when the lights will be switched on.

And during the day there will also be a visit from Santa.

It comes as Aberdeen City Council will officially launch the festive season on November 21 with the opening of Aberdeen Christmas Village on Broad Street.

The Christmas buzz in the city centre will continue with the lights switch-on parade on November 24.

The colourful parade will make its way from Albyn Place down Union Street to the Castlegate and will be led by the Lord Provost.

Among the highlights in the city’s festive line-up will be the 12 Days of Christmas Wooden Sculpture Trail.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

This year the 12 unique and striking totem poles will don a letter, encouraging people to hunt down and solve the popular Christmas anagram.

The sculptures will be located across the city centre from Friday December 1 to Sunday December 24.

Speaking previously, Councillor Marie Boulton, culture spokeswoman for the city, said: “We are committed to making this city an even more vibrant place to live, work and visit – and Christmas in Aberdeen creates over a month of activity that has something for everyone, but also encourages people into the city centre, which boosts the economy.”

The festive season will finish with a Hogmanay street party on Schoolhill, featuring live music including One night of Queen by Gary Mullen and The Works and music from local band The 101.

The evening will end with a fireworks display from His Majesty’s Theatre rooftop at midnight.