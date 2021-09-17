‘It’s a dream come true’: Cat owners reunited with missing moggy after 10 years

The owners of a missing cat have been left “astounded” after he turned up – a decade later.

Neil and Lucy Henderson had lost hope of finding their cat Forbes after he went missing from their home in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen in March 2011.

Though they searched for months, the Hendersons feared the worst had happened to him.

Mr Henderson said: “When Forbes first went missing in March 2011, we were distraught. We’d had him from when he was a kitten and we had such a special bond. He was such a unique and friendly character, we absolutely adored him.

“Our friend made posters and we went door-to-door in the area we lived in Rosemount. We asked people to check garages and sheds as we thought he may have just been locked inside.

“After eight or nine months, we very sadly had to come to the realisation that the worst may have happened.”

Three years later, the couple moved to Edinburgh.

‘I was amazed’

Greg Stevenson is an animal rescue officer for the Scottish SPCA. He responded to reports of a rather thin looking cat wandering Ferrier Gardens area of Aberdeen.

Upon finding the cat, he noticed it was very friendly and scanned for a microchip.

It was Forbes, who is now 12 years old.

Not thinking too much of it, Mr Stevenson called the number on the chip and got through to Mrs Henderson.

He said: “I was amazed to hear how long Forbes had been missing for.

“The owners couldn’t believe it but were absolutely over the moon. They had previously lived in the Aberdeen area and are now living in Edinburgh. They were just thrilled to hear that Forbes was coming back to them.”

Forbes was given the veterinary attention he needed after fending for himself for over 10 years.

Mr Stevenson said: “He was found looking rather skinny and was in need of veterinary attention for fleas and mites.

“Forbes was found less than two miles from where he went missing though we have no way of knowing where Forbes had been all this time or what adventures he might have been on.”

Welcome back

Mr Henderson couldn’t believe it when his wife phoned to tell him that Forbes had been found after all these years.

He said: “My wife phoned when I was on the motorway and she told me I had to pull over. I was completely unprepared for what I was about to be told and hearing that Forbes had been found left me completely astounded.

“I have to admit that I was completely overcome with emotion and turned the car round immediately to go home.

“We travelled to Aberdeen the next day and when he was brought out, I recognised him immediately. Forbes did give me a big cuddle so I’m hopeful that he remembered us.”

The Hendersons now have two more cats and two dogs, so Forbes has been settling in with his new family.

They say he has been getting used to his new surroundings since making the move down to Edinburgh, and has even started showing signs of his old habits.

Mr Henderson said: “Since coming home he has adopted habits he used to have.

“In my younger days I used to stay up late and Forbes would come in the room and start meowing at me until I turned off the video game I was playing and went to bed. This was so he could come and cuddle in to me. He’s started doing the same thing again which is so heartwarming.

“This is just the best outcome for us. We never thought we would see him again. It’s like a closed chapter has just opened up. It’s a dream come true.”

Finding a lost cat

Forbes was easily reunited with his owners because he was microchipped.

The Scottish SPCA said they support microchipping for exactly these kinds of situations.

Mr Stevenson said: “Due to the roaming nature of cats, they can go missing or return to homes where they have previously been fed. No matter how tempting it is to invite a cat that is not yours in to your home, please don’t do this as it can cause great upset for owners.

“We were delighted to be able to reunite Forbes with Neil and Lucy. We know that he is going to have a very happy and relaxing retirement.”

If you find a cat you believe to be lost, ill or injured you can report it to Scottish SPCA’s helpline on 03000 999999.