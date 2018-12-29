Itinerary: The sights you can see as a passenger on the Magellan

The ten-day cruise will take passengers from Dundee, to the Norwegian fjords, before visiting Shetland and Orkney and sailing down the West Coast of Scotland.

The Magellan will leave port at around 9pm on June 14 2020 and spend the following day at sea as it makes its way to Norway.

The first scheduled stop is Eidfjord, where the ship will make its way along the Hardangerfjord surrounded by mountains soaring up to 1,900m high. Passengers will be able to see stunning slow capped slopes, as well as one of Norway’s most famous waterfalls, Voringfossen.

Day four will see the ship make a quick stop in Vik, allowing passengers taking the overland tour to disembark. The Magellan will then make its way along Sognefjord before arriving at Flam at 1pm – where those on the overland tour will rejoin the cruise.

The following day the ship will call at its final stop in Norway, Bergen with its quaint old timber buildings and its bustling fish market will provide a perfect lunch stop for seafood lovers.

Day six sees the Magellan return to Scottish waters with a long stop at Lerwick. The ship will arrive at around 8am and not depart again until 11pm giving passengers ample time to explore Shetland.

On the seventh day the Magellan will arrive in Orkney. Here passengers will have the chance to see Kirkwall, the island’s capital, from where they might choose to visit the beautifully preserved Neolithic village of Skara Brae or the prehistoric Ring of Brodgar.

The magnificent St. Magnus Cathedral, a legacy of the town’s rich Viking heritage, dominates Kirkwall’s skyline. In its shadow, the town is a cluster of grey stone buildings lining narrow, flagstone streets.

On June 21 the ship will have made its way round to the west coast of Scotland with a scheduled stop at Portree on the Isle of Skye. Here passengers will be able to visit the Dunvegan Castle and take in Skye’s spectacular scenery.

Picturesque Tobermory, with its pretty frontage of hotels shops and houses will be an popular attraction for those on the cruise when it calls at the town on the Isle of Mull, the cruise’s final scheduled stop before finishing in Greenock with a scheduled arrival of 8am on June 23.

