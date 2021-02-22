Ithaca reducing manning level on North Sea platform after Covid-19 outbreak

Ithaca Energy is reducing the number of crew on one of its North Sea installations after a Covid-19 outbreak.

The firm said it has taken a “number of steps” after several workers on the Captain field, around 90 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the Outer Moray Firth, tested positive for the virus.

Measures taken by Ithaca include carrying out a “deep clean” of the facility and testing the remaining crew.

It’s understood that at least three crew members tested positive for the virus upon returning to Aberdeen from the platform.

Ithaca said that all close contacts have been identified and are isolating on Captain ahead of being evacuated.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Ithaca Energy has taken a number of steps in response to positive cases of Covid-19 in personnel who had been working in the Captain Field, which lies approximately 90 miles (145 km) north-east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth.”