Items worth more than £1,000 stolen from St Cyrus farming business

Items including power tools and computer equipment have been stolen from a St Cyrus farming business.

Police are investigating a break-in at Ross Agri Service Ltd at Invergarry.

It happened between 7.30pm on Monday and 6.20am on Tuesday, with a number of items worth more than £1,000 stolen.

These include workwear, computer equipment and power tools.

Sergeant David Williamson urged anyone who may have saw something suspicious in that area to come forward.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

He said: “Our inquiries into this incident are continuing. We are working to establish the exact time of the break-in and more information on who is responsible.

“At this stage, I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the local area on Monday night or Tuesday morning to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with information that may assist our ongoing investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.