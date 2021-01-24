Items stolen from parked vehicles in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after a number of parked vehicles were targeted during a theft in Turriff.

The vehicles, parked between Cornfield Road and Angus Lane, were broken into and had property taken from them, during the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers are asking anyone with information which could assist their inquiries to step forward.

A statement read: “Police in Turriff are appealing for witnesses, CCTV footage and any other potential victims after a number of vehicles parked between Cornfield Road and Angus Lane, were entered and property stolen.

The thefts took place during the early hours of Friday 22 January 2021.

“Anyone who may be a victim of this incident or has seen anything suspicious within these areas to come forward please to assist with the ongoing enquires.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101.